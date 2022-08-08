Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
Global Water Resources stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $325.76 million, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $21.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources
In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 111,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
See Also
