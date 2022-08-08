Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $325.76 million, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 111,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

