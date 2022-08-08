Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

VBLT opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.