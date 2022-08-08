Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

VBLT opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.