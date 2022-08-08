51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,415,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,432,000 after buying an additional 178,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 51job by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 162,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 108.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,828,000 after purchasing an additional 832,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,022,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

