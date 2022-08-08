L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $18.66.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter worth about $24,663,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

