StockNews.com Upgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to “Hold”

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $73.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $804,300 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

