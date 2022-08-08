SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.30.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
