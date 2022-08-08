SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.30.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

