Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $209.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 33.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

