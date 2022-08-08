Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.46.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,240.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

