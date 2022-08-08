AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

