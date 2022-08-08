Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Flagshp Cmty Re to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

