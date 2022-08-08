Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

Stantec Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$62.16 on Monday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.94.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.10.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

