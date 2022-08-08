Marqeta (MQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Marqeta has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marqeta stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.59. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

