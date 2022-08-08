Marqeta (MQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Marqeta has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marqeta Price Performance
Marqeta stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.59. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.
In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
