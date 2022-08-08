Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.50-$2.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.50 to $2.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $69.58 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.