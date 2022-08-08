Metro (MRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Metro to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

TSE MRU opened at C$70.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. Metro has a 52 week low of C$59.14 and a 52 week high of C$73.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.21%.

MRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.78.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

