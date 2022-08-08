Metro (MRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Metro to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.
Metro Trading Down 0.6 %
TSE MRU opened at C$70.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. Metro has a 52 week low of C$59.14 and a 52 week high of C$73.54.
Metro Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.21%.
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
