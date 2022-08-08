Hagerty (HGTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of HGTY opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 356,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hagerty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

