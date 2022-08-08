Nephros (NEPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Nephros to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $1.87 on Monday. Nephros has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nephros Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

