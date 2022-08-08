Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Stantec has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.33-$2.41 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stantec stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Stantec by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Stantec by 1,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,105 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

