CyberArk Software (CYBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $136.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

