Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Wendy’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.82-$0.86 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.89 on Monday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

