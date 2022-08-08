Credit Suisse Group Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $70.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.72.

NYSE NTR opened at $83.80 on Thursday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,254,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,452,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

