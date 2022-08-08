Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Given New $2.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.75 to $2.25 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a mkt outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 7.81.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 1.79 on Thursday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 1.70 and a 52-week high of 20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.92 and a 200-day moving average of 4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Offerpad Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

