Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $74.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

