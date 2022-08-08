Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

