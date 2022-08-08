QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QNST. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.64 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $637.95 million, a PE ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 1.02.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

