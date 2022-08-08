Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

