OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

