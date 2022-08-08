TheStreet Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Marcus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Marcus by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

