StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
MARK stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.13. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
