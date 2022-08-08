StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

MARK stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.13. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

See Also

