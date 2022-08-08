Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.07%.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,512,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

