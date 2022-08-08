Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $439.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 63,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at $700,262.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

