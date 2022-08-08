TheStreet Upgrades Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALT. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $574.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

