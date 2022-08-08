Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

