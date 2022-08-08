StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEIP. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,977,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 260,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 1,298.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170,845 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.