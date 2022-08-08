Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lowered to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.31.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.64. The company has a market cap of C$864.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.06.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25. In related news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,105.30. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,900 shares of company stock worth $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares worth $2,187,531.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

