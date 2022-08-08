Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) to “Outperform”

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.43.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$178.97 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$148.05 and a 52-week high of C$183.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$161.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.21. The firm has a market cap of C$46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

