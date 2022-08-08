StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

HNP opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Huaneng Power International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

