Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLSE. HC Wainwright cut Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens cut Pulse Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.