StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Further Reading

