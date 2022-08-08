Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

