Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for NerdWallet, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.44 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 137.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,763.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,119 shares of company stock valued at $151,282. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

