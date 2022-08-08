William Blair Comments on Zebra Technologies Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zebra Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Zebra Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $17.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBRA. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

ZBRA stock opened at $331.70 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.34 and its 200-day moving average is $375.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

