StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 1.0 %

ESBA opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.