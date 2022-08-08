Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Head to Head Comparison

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 36.91% 42.80% 21.69% Par Pacific -3.02% -23.23% -1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VAALCO Energy and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.38 $81.84 million $1.41 3.30 Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.21 -$81.30 million ($2.64) -6.20

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Par Pacific on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

