Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $25.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
