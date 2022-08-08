TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$18.89 Average PT from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE RNW opened at C$18.05 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

About TransAlta Renewables

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.83%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

