Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

61.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 23.50% 3.28% 0.83% Two Harbors Investment 162.60% 17.42% 2.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Two Harbors Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $5.65, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.81 $68.35 million $0.71 14.55 Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.33 $187.23 million $0.60 8.43

Two Harbors Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.