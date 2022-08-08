Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

NYSE VMC opened at $172.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

