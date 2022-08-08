Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Trean Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Trean Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,760,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 694,537 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

