BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for BlackRock TCP Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

TCPC stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $772.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

