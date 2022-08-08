Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.62.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$24.30 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

